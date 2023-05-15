Who is Virat Kohli's favourite singer?

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. — Twitter/@imVkohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has shared his love for music and revealed what kind of songs he likes to listen to.



Talking about his music taste, Kohli said Indian singer Arjit Singh was always on the top of his playlist.

"I love his unplugged songs,” he said while talking about the singer he loves the most.

Kohli said that the music style was no longer the same as it was some years ago. “Music has changed a lot."

Kohli recalled a past event saying that one of his friends was surprised to see his playlist.

“After the Asia Cup finished in Dubai, we were chilling together and we ended up listening to the music. He was quite surprised at my playlist as it was vintage, including songs by Jagjit Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, and all the others that basically touch your heart.”

According to the Indian batter, there are different songs for different occasions.

“Earlier I used to be in that space of where you know energy is buzzing all the time and you want that kick [of energy], there are times for that. I still listen to Punjabi music every now and then,” he added.

“But most of the time for me now it’s contributing to that good feel when you are listening and someone is really singing good.”

He also specifically talked about a band “Sanam”, while calling them phenomenal. He also mentioned Bollywood singer Vishal Mishra who sang the famous “Kaise Hua” song in the film Kabir Singh.