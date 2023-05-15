 
sports
Monday May 15, 2023
SDSports Desk

Where do Pakistan stand in World Cup Super League?

SDSports Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

Pakistan players after their 2022 ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. — AFP/File
International Cricket Council's (ICC) World Cup Super League ended with Pakistan managing to stand in the fifth position under skipper Babar Azam. 

New Zealand topped the table with 175 points and won the championship. England (155), Bangladesh (155) and India (139) are second, third and fourth respectively.

Pakistan stood in the fifth position with 130 points during the championship cycle. With Babar as the team's captain, the Men in Green played 21 matches, winning 14 and losing seven in the home and away series.

Pakistan started off the championship with a series victory over Zimbabwe. In 2020, Pakistan beat Zimbabwe at home by a margin of 2-1. In 2021, Pakistan beat South Africa in their backyard by 2-1 in three-match series. Later on, they lost to England 3-0 in the same year.

In 2022, Pakistan defeated Australia 2-1 in a historic ODI series in Lahore. Pakistan won the first two matches to down the Aussies who toured the country after 22 years. Later in the year, Pakistan beat West Indies 3-0 and the Netherlands 3-0. In January 2023, Pakistan lost to New Zealand 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

The top eight teams, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa, have qualified for the World Cup, scheduled in October-November this year in India.

The five bottoms teams, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, will play Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Nepal, Oman, Scotland, USA and UAE will join the bottom teams in Qualifiers, set to start on June 18. 

What is the World Cup Super League?

The Super League is a brand new ODI competition, which takes place across two years and aims to raise the stakes of bilateral 50-over games. In its first edition, the Super League will help decide which teams feature in the World Cup 2023 in India. 

