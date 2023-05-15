 
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during latest outing

Jennifer Aniston, who shot to fame with her iconic role Rachel Green in US hit soap, has broken down in tears during her latest outing during a visit to a store.

The 54-year-old Friends alum became emotional after visiting an Ulta beauty store in Los Angeles to check out what her product looked like on the shelves.

Brad Pitt's ex stopped by the store in disguise, wearing a ripped floppy beige hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses with a long gray cardigan.

And when the Morning Show star got back in her SUV, she looked at some of her own products that she purchased, breaking down in tears over how happy she was that the items are now at Ulta.

