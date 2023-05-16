 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Pakistan's female mountaineer Naila Kiani summits Mount Lhotse in Nepal

Naila Kiani during her summit of mount Everest. — Instagram/Naila Kiani
Naila Kiani Tuesday morning became the first Pakistani woman to summit six 8000-meter mountains after she successfully scaled Mount Lhotse in Nepal. 

Lhotse is the fourth highest mountain in the world at 8,516 metres, after Mount Everest, K2, and Kangchenjunga.

Naila Kiani achieved the feat two days after she summitted the world's highest mountain Everest.

Apart from Kiani, Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara also summitted the Everest. However, Sadpara with the feat became the first Pakistani to scale the mountain without "supplemental oxygen and personal sherpa assistance".

Apart from Lhotse, the other five 8000 metre mountains Kiani has summited include Everest, K2, Annapurna, Gasherbrum I and Gasherbrum II.

Kiani’s expedition organisers in Nepal confirmed that she reached on top of Lhotse at 8:13am local time this morning.

According to Karrar Haidri of Alpine Club of Pakistan, Kiani is the first Pakistani woman to climb Lhotse and the country's fastest woman to ascend six peaks higher than 8,000 metres.

Mount Annapurna rescue

Kiani was among the two Pakistani mountaineers who had been rescued on their way down to Mount Annapurna last month. She was accompanied by the world's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on their ascent to 8,091m high peak located in Nepal.

A day after reaching the mountain top, the two climbers were rescued from the peak after their descent was disrupted due to bad weather.

With her ascent to Annapurna, Kiani became the first woman from a South Asian country to achieve the feat. 

