Prince William looks stressed as he takes on role as 'second-in-command' after King Charles

Prince William appeared “tense” and "stressed" as he posed with King Charles for the official coronation portraits following the grand ceremony.

Analyzing the images which went viral on the internet, body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, said the Prince of Wales seems stressed because of his new role.

The Royal family dropped multiple family portraits after the crowning ceremony of new monarch, one of which shows Charles with William and Prince George.

In the picture taken at the Buckingham Palace’s throne room, Charles can be seen seated on a chair while William stands on his right side and George on his left.

“The right hand is that of action and giving, the King's right hand is holding the sceptre, which symbolises power and authority,” the celebrity psychic said of the picture.

“His firstborn son is by his right side, which shows that William is his right-hand man, the one who will take action if the King cannot."

While Charles appears relaxed and at ease in the snap, William seems a bit “tense” with his fingers “rolled up into a light fist.”

“This tells us that he's slightly tense, perhaps apprehensive about his new role as second-in-command,” Honigman said.

“His smile is broad, but a tad stiff, and doesn't quite reach his eyes, meaning that it's not a full and genuine smile of happiness, but rather a smile of attentiveness, he's ready to listen to his subjects.



“William is not excessively stressed, but he's standing to attention, prepared to focus on his new responsibilities.

“He's leaning towards the King very very slightly, showing that he's ready to support him, but also prepared to stand on his own two feet within the monarchy when required.”