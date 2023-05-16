Zaman Khan makes his way to English county cricket

Pakistani pacer Zaman Khan celebrates taking a wicket at PSL. — AFP/File

After proving his mettle in Pakistan Super League (PSL), pacer Zaman Khan has made his way to English county cricket as Derbyshire County Cricket Club took him in for the T20 Vitality Blast this summer.



The young paceman, with the highest 90MPH bowling speed, has featured in 49 T20 matches and bagged 59 wickets at an average of 23.35 and with best figures of 4-16. He also made his international debut in the away series against Afghanistan in March this year and has so far played in six T20Is while bowling at an impressive economy rate of 6.66.

As far as his PSL career is concerned, the right-armer was a part of Lahore Qalandars both times they claimed the trophy. Moreover, he was also in the winning squad Jaffna Kings at the latest edition of the Lanka Premier League.

An official statement by Derbyshire said that Khan will join the squad before the end of May for the county stint.

Derbyshire Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, also heaped praise on the talented young pacer.

“Zaman Khan is one of the brightest young fast bowlers in Pakistan and he brings experience of T20 success around the world into our dressing room, which will help us to reach our own goals,” Arthur said.

“He recently made his debut in one of the best international white ball attacks and looked right at home, so it’s incredibly exciting to welcome him for our T20 campaign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zaman is also looking forward to playing in England under the tutelage of Arthur.

“Playing in England is something I’ve wanted to experience and to do it working with Mickey Arthur at Derbyshire is a dream scenario,” Zaman said.

“Derbyshire have been impressive in T20 cricket over the last few years, so I’m looking forward to playing with this squad and seeing if we can challenge again this summer,” he added.