‘This Morning’ ratings plunge as hosts Holly and Phillip fail to address feud

This Morning sees a decline in ratings after the two hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield avoid rumors of their ongoing feud in yet another episode.

According to Figures, there were around 726, 720 viewers on Monday’s episode, but last week on the same day, the viewership was around 894, 0000. Their peak viewership rates were also significantly lower, coming in at 914, 000 with it being around 1.058 million on May 8th.

Similar to the last episode, viewers found the atmosphere to be quite forced and awkward, with one viewer writing: “I haven't watched the show for many months. I thought I'd watch today's but it's clear the partnership is strained.”

During one part of the show, the pair were told by an astrologer, Hagan Fox, that a “tricky phase” was coming to an end; however, the pair, who are allegedly facing the end of their friendship, chose to stay quiet.

“'Jupiter is moving into Taurus for the first time in 12 years,” Hagan added. “It's the best news for each and every one of us. It's been in Aries for 12 years which is kind of a tricky phase. This is now about happiness. This is about self-care, self-love and just having a ball.”