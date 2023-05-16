Maryam mocks PTI after Fawad's video on evading arrest goes viral

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/PID/Files

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday, without naming it, mocked the rival party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after a short video of its leader Fawad Chaudhry rushing towards the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to evade the possible arrest went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam — who is also PML-N's chief organiser — wrote: "We always heard about that political leaders and workers do not get afraid. They voluntarily present themselves for arrest, bravely face imprisonment, do not avoid making great sacrifices and bear irreparable losses.

"But for the first time in history, a revolutionary party came [in which leaders] plastered their legs out of fear, placed buckets on their heads, sat on wheelchairs, hid in hospitals, courtrooms and bathrooms and ran without shoes," wrote Maryam while ridiculing the PTI.



Earlier today, Fawad had just sat in his car after securing bail from IHC. He had barely moved when he saw anti-terrorist squad personnel moving towards him.



As soon as he saw the cops moving towards him, the PTI leader came out of his car and ran into the premises of the IHC to evade the arrest.

Interestingly, the police made a move to arrest the PTI leader despite him submitting an undertaking in the IHC of not violating section 144 and taking part in protests.

The IHC had declared the arrest of PTI leaders Fawad, Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) "illegal".

The orders to release the PTI leaders were issued by Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb’s court while hearing separate pleas.

Later, the Islamabad High Court approved Fawad’s two-day protective bail in all cases and barred the authorities from arresting him from within the limits of the federal capital till May 17.

