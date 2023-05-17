IBCC urges CAIE to share policy on cancelled papers

Cambridge exams underway across Pakistan. — Deputy Commissioner South Karachi/Twitter

IBCC request foreign boards to suggest solution for private students.

Papers scheduled from May 10-12 were cancelled.

British Council has said that cancelled papers will not be repeated.

KARACHI: The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has requested the foreign boards to announce their policies on the papers cancelled last week due to the unrest in the country which spurred after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, The News reported Wednesday.

IBCC Director Syed Ammar Hasan Gilani, in a letter written to the director of Cambridge International Assessment Education (CAIE) in Pakistan, regional development manager of Pearson and manager of International Baccalaureate Organisation, informed them that the examinations scheduled from May 10-12 were cancelled by local and foreign boards over security concerns.

Though the local boards have issued revised schedule for the postponed papers, there is no update from foreign boards about their strategy and plan for the cancelled papers.

The IBCC official requested the foreign boards to share their policy for cancelled papers and suggest a solution for private students.

He mentioned that several queries have been received from the concerned students and their parents, therefore keeping in mind the wider interest of the students, "it is requested to inform IBCC at the earliest".

It should be noted that the British Council has already made it clear that the cancelled papers will not be repeated and average marking of these papers will be done.