Laughter in court after 'good to see you' comments by IHC judge

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan (L) and IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. — Twitter/@akbarnasirkhan/IHC

ISLAMABAD: Following Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial’s welcome to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a similar scene was witnessed at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan was summoned by the IHC in the petition filed by PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry.

As Islamabad’s top cop arrived, IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked: “IG sahib, good to see you.”

The judge’s welcome triggered a burst of laughter in the courtroom as everyone present could not control themselves.

CJP Bandial clarifies his cordial greeting

Since last week, the country has witnessed a heated debate over CJP Bandial’s remarks during Imran 's appearance before the Supreme Court after his arrest.

While the federal cabinet believes that how CJP Bandial greeted Imran, who is accused of corruption by saying “good to see you” is a blot on the face of justice — CJP Bandial termed it as a part of court etiquette.

Giving a clarification on his demeanour on Tuesday, CJP Bandial — during a case hearing — addressed lawyer Asghar Sabzwari by saying “good to see you” as the latter appeared before the chief justice after a long break.

The chief justice added that: "He is being criticised for greeting Khan in the same manner; however, he uses this phrase often".

“I hold everyone in high esteem as respect and courteousness are important for everybody,” CJP Bandial remarked, adding, "Without these two aspects, there is no fun".

CJP Bandial's exchanged pleasantries with the PTI chief when Khan was produced before the top court after he was arrested on graft charges by Punjab Rangers during a routine appearance at IHC.

The arrest brought his supporters onto the streets and violent protests broke out in which government buildings were set ablaze, roads were blocked, and damage was done to the property belonging to the army, which PTI blames for Khan’s ouster from power last year.

On May 11, CJP Bandial-led three-member bench directed the anti-graft agency National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present Khan two days after his arrest. Adhering to the orders, Khan was presented before the bench in Courtroom No. 1 clad in a blue dress and a dark blue waistcoat, under a tight security cordon.

At the outset when the ex-PM came to the rostrum, he was greeted by the CJP who welcomed him by saying “good to see you”.

Later, the court extended “extraordinary” relief to the PTI chief, declaring his arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court “invalid and unlawful”.