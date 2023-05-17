Meghan Markle’s Coronation snub proves ‘springboard’ for ‘relaunch’

Meghan Markle skipped the historic Coronation of King Charles III as husband Prince Harry attended the royal event, but it seems to have worked out in her favour.



Royal expert Bronte Coy stated in her comment piece for News.com.au, that the Duchess of Sussex skipping the grand royal event may have been part of the bigger scheme of things for her.

Previously, many expert speculated that that Markle not being at the Coronation may cause a decrease in her popularity, but Coy suggested that “Meghan’s strategy suddenly became abundantly clear” as the event unfolded in the past week.

“While her RSVP may have said ‘not attending’ – the globally-watched event was still the springboard for Meghan’s huge brand relaunch,” Coy penned.

She suggested the Duchess’ “first move came just days before Harry headed to the UK for his fly-in-fly-out visit” as the couple made their “high-profile debut appearance at an LA Lakers game.”

The “next play” was after the crowning ceremony when the mom of two appeared for a hike in California, “dressed down in chic active wear.” According to the expert, after the “focus on all things royal, the “relaxed, outdoorsy Duchess conveniently provided us all with the perfect juxtaposition to the stuffy formalities which had just taken place in London.”

Then came her date night with Harry accompanied by two “extremely famous friends: Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz.”

And finally on Tuesday, May 16th, Markle made a “glittering appearance” as she accepted an award at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in New York.

Of the Suits alum’s style, Coy noted that she “couldn’t possibly have styled herself more differently than the Meghan that once worked for the monarchy.”

Coy surmised, “And the strategy we’re seeing the Duchess roll out is, it must be said, a masterclass on capitalising on royal connections … without actually having to face any of her estranged in-laws.”

As brand expert Nick Ede told MailOnline recently, “Meghan has cleverly circumnavigated herself away from the royal family and coronation scrutiny and got all eyes on her and what’s she’s doing next.”