Meghan Markle wants ‘out of the shackles of royal life’

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning he resurgence into Hollywood to unshackle herself from the ghosts of her royal past.

These revelations and insights have been put forward by writer April Glover, for 9Honey.

In it, she pointed out Meghan’s attempts at rebranding and spoke at length about her bid to ‘unshackle’ from her royal past.

According to Ms Glover, “The mother-of-two has also likely been using her brief time out of the spotlight to plan how her new life post-King Charles III's coronation will look like.

“It will surely look like this: a smiling, unbothered duchess still in-love as ever with her prince. And a blossoming philanthropic career without the shackles of royal life to boot.”

Mainly in light of that fact that even Prince Harry “attended his father’s historic event out of clear familial obligation” to begin with.

According to the expert, Meghan seems ‘more relaxed’ outside of the royal bubble, as there is “there is no senior royal to silently seethe at her protocol-breaking choices” now.

Even the Duchess' decision to skip the Coronation 'speaks volumes' about the relationship she has with the Windsor's since Megxit.

Especially since Ms Glover believes, "She's made no secret about how she feels about the royal family and the British monarchy as a whole."

At the time where 'closeness' and 'support' were needed "She chose to hide from the press and keep it classy while letting the royals have their moment in the sun in early May. Being the bigger person is always a winning choice."