Tom Cruise releases new trailer for 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Tom Cruise on Wednesday shared a new trailer for his upcoming film Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Part One).

"It's time to pick a side. Here is the new trailer for #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, " the Maverick star wrote on Twitter.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is scheduled to release on July 12th.

According to Cruise, the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films would be shot back-to-back with McQuarrie writing and directing both films.



The highly anticipated film of 2023 star Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czerny in important roles.



Thousands of people watched the new trailer for the film within minutes after Tom Cruise shared it on his Twitter account.

The trailer shows the Hollywood star performing amazing stunts as he takes on his enemies during his latest mission as an IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

The filming of the movie was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film's sequel, "Dead Reckoning Part Two", is to be released on June 28, 2024.

