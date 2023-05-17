Sindh tells transporters to reduce fares after drop in diesel price

Passengers travelling onboard an overloaded bus in Karachi, on March 23, 2023. — PPI

KARACHI: The Sindh government Wednesday directed public transporters to reduce their fares as the price of petroleum products had been decreased in the latest fortnightly review.

"The Government of Pakistan has recently reduced the prices of P.O.L as well as Diesel prices reduced by Rs.30/- per litre in the country," the provincial authority said in a letter to the transporters.

"You are hereby directed to decrease the fares of public service vehicles immediately and in case of failure strict action will be initiated," it added.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar Monday announced dropping petrol price to Rs272 per litre, diesel Rs258 per litre, kerosene Rs164.07 per litre, and light diesel oil Rs152.68 per litre.



Although citizens in Karachi who use public transport on a daily basis appreciated the government's thoughts, they believe the directions will have no effect on the transporters.

Imran Ismail, who travels to II Chuhdrigar Road from Malir, told Geo.tv he has witnessed an increase of around 40% in the rates of bus fares after the economic situation became gloomy.

The rates of essential commodities have skyrocketed, with inflation standing at a historic high of 36.4% — the fastest in South Asia, even leaving behind the defaulted nation of Sri Lanka.

Khateeb Ahmed, a journalist who commutes from North Nazimabad to Guru Mandir, said when the government hikes POL rates, the transporters increase the fares, but they do not bring them when the prices are slashed.

The 25-year-old who often uses qingqi rickshaws for commuting, said the government should fix a rate that is affordable for both — the commuters and the transporters.

He demanded the government ensure that its directions of reducing rates are followed as it would be in the interest of the inflation-hit masses.