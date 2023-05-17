 
pakistan
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Rana Javaid

IBCC eases document attestation procedure

Rana Javaid

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Students are filling different forms at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore. — BISE Lahore website/File
In a bid to provide maximum facilitation and ease of service to the students, the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has connected its attestation portal with the database of Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in order to get verification directly into the system.

As a pilot project, the databases of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and BISE Lahore were connected and the students of these boards are not required to bring verification from these boards in sealed envelopes, according to a statement issued by the IBCC.

In order to expand the scope of IBCC’s attestation portal further, an important meeting was recently convened at the BISE Peshawar.

The huddle was attended by IBCC Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, BISE Peshawar Chairman Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, BISE Mardan Chairman Farid Ahmed Khattak, and all BISEs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The meeting deliberated upon the integration of the attestation portal of the IBCC with the BISEs across KPK.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the importance of streamlining the verification process for educational documents, thereby facilitating students and stakeholders alike.

The proposed enhancement aims to connect the IBCC's attestation portal with BISEs in order to expedite and enhance the verification procedures.

Moreover, this new system will serve as a robust deterrent to the proliferation of counterfeit documents, thereby promoting the authenticity of educational qualifications, read the statement.

