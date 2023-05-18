'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss part ways: report

Vanderpump Rules controversial pair Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss put an end to their affair for good.

According to The Messenger, multiple sources confirmed the scandalous duo split after facing criticism from the left, right, and center.

The TomTom owner was under pressure as he was "struggling" amid the controversy.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the insider continued. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

This comes amidst Katie Maloney, who has advised Sandoval to give his relationship with Leviss a chance after their affair discovery rocked the showbiz industry.

Stopping by on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old took a different line when asked whether she thought the duo "are in love today."

"I don't know what they're doing," she responded, "but I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

The infamous couple affair is expected to unravel further in Wednesday's reality show's finale.