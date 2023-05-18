 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle humiliated for being part of 'two broken families'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

Meghan Markle witnessed an awkward moment at the NYC Gala with a heckler.

The Duchess of Sussex, who received an award for 'Women of Vision' this week, was asked an uncomfortable question  from an event attendee.

As the Duchess made her way to Ziegfeld Ballroom Tuesday night, a heckler shouted: “Meghan, how do you feel being part of two broken families?”

This comes after Meghan's fathers, Thomas Markle, accused the Royal for 'killing' him and mourning his loss in public.

Speaking to Channel 7, Thomas explicitly commented on Prince Harry's comments from memoir 'Spare', where he narrated Meghan 'mourning' the loss of her father's betrayal.

"I knew my way around grief and there was no mistaking it. This was pure grief. She was mourning the loss of her father," Harry wrote in his book.

The Prince added: "Every day there was another humiliating photo in the papers. Thomas Markle buying a new loo, Thomas Markle buying a six-pack, Thomas Markle with his belly hanging over his belt," Harry wrote in his book.

"It sounds as though you're dead," the Channel 7 interviewers asked Thomas.

Thomas replied: "Exactly. She killed me and then mourned me."

More From Royals:

'Confident' Meghan Markle showed Prince Harry is 'star of the show's at NYC Gala video

'Confident' Meghan Markle showed Prince Harry is 'star of the show's at NYC Gala
Meghan Markle talks about 'funny' evenings, asks women to become 'visionaries' video

Meghan Markle talks about 'funny' evenings, asks women to become 'visionaries'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase grim reminder of Princess Diana's death?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase grim reminder of Princess Diana's death?
Meghan Markle's iconic speech has hidden massages

Meghan Markle's iconic speech has hidden massages
Prince Harry, Meghan 'paparazzi car chase' not 'near catastrophic'?

Prince Harry, Meghan 'paparazzi car chase' not 'near catastrophic'?
Video of New York incident involving Meghan and Harry raises eyebrows video

Video of New York incident involving Meghan and Harry raises eyebrows

King Charles contacts Prince Harry and Meghan after New York incident? video

King Charles contacts Prince Harry and Meghan after New York incident?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain unhurt after 'catastrophic' car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain unhurt after 'catastrophic' car chase

Meghan Markle becomes part of new marketing campaign

Meghan Markle becomes part of new marketing campaign

King Charles needs ‘some sort of spectacle involving a fly-past and tiaras’ video

King Charles needs ‘some sort of spectacle involving a fly-past and tiaras’
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘teetering perilously close to predatory’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘teetering perilously close to predatory’
Meghan and Harry's supporters raise thousands of dollars for children in US

Meghan and Harry's supporters raise thousands of dollars for children in US