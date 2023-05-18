Meghan Markle humiliated for being part of 'two broken families'

Meghan Markle witnessed an awkward moment at the NYC Gala with a heckler.



The Duchess of Sussex, who received an award for 'Women of Vision' this week, was asked an uncomfortable question from an event attendee.

As the Duchess made her way to Ziegfeld Ballroom Tuesday night, a heckler shouted: “Meghan, how do you feel being part of two broken families?”

This comes after Meghan's fathers, Thomas Markle, accused the Royal for 'killing' him and mourning his loss in public.

Speaking to Channel 7, Thomas explicitly commented on Prince Harry's comments from memoir 'Spare', where he narrated Meghan 'mourning' the loss of her father's betrayal.

"I knew my way around grief and there was no mistaking it. This was pure grief. She was mourning the loss of her father," Harry wrote in his book.

The Prince added: "Every day there was another humiliating photo in the papers. Thomas Markle buying a new loo, Thomas Markle buying a six-pack, Thomas Markle with his belly hanging over his belt," Harry wrote in his book.

"It sounds as though you're dead," the Channel 7 interviewers asked Thomas.

Thomas replied: "Exactly. She killed me and then mourned me."