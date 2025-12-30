Prince William, Kate's decisive step for George before leap in royal duties

Prince William, Kate decisive step for George before leap in royal duties

Prince George will be experiencing a major change in 2026 as he will be moving ahead with crucial plans laid out for him.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be watching over with caution as their eldest son finally takes the big leap towards his destined role in the monarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had been preparing for George for the important moment, and after testing the waters this year and now they believe it is time.

George will be marking his 13th birthday in 2026 and it is also the ripe age when the heir to the thrones begin their duties and the young prince will be following in the footsteps of his predecessors, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The 12-year-old was an image of “quite confidence” as he stepped out his father Prince William to prepare lunches helping charity, The Passage.

Prior to that, he accompanied his mother Princess Kate for the Festival of Remembrance event at Albert Hall, filling in for William.

Apart from the public appearances with his siblings during joint events, George “demonstrated a new confidence in the spotlight”, signalling that he is ready, Fitzwilliams told The Daily Mail.

William and Kate, who have “prioritised privacy”, they wanted to “acclimatise the future heir to the throne to all the attention without overwhelming him” for his “unique role”.

George has been making more appearances of “particular significance” especially when it comes to sports or events related to armed forces. It is likely that he would be making more of those but under the watchful eye of either parent.

The young prince may be taking on royal engagements next year, but it is still a long time until his solo debut.