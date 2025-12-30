Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest staff exit takes major U-turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crushed any more oncoming commentary regarding their latest staff exit as they released a statement clarifying the update.

It was revealed that a key aide of the Sussexes, who had been a part of the team since before he helmed the couple’s Archewell foundation (renamed to Archewell Philanthropies), James Holt, had stepped down from his position.

Even though his glowing statement for his former employers suggested that there had been no tensions nor bad blood surrounding his exit, but it wouldn’t fail to raise eyebrows in light of the latest developments.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes released an equally appreciative but brief statement for mark James’s and noted that he is hasn’t severed any ties with them.

“James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years,” they stated. “His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary.”

They continued, “As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”

Meanwhile, royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, also explained that this isn’t exactly a setback for the couple but could indicate different plans.

“The details available indicate he is not severing ties with them but is returning to London,” Fitzwilliams told GB News, reiterating that Archewell Philanthropies is undergoing restructuring and job cuts.

“It is a very small charity; their ambitions are unfulfilled if they expected more donations,” he said. He further added that this could be to handle the UK charity matters more efficiently as the Sussexes continue work from Montecito.