Princess Beatrice husband Edoardo finally silences marriage rumours

Princess Beatrice husband finally ends speculation over troubled marriage with pointed move

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi squashes rumours with meaningful gesture for his wife, after royal family reunion.

Apart from the ongoing turmoil regarding her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Beatrice also found herself embroiled in speculation about her ‘troubled’ marriage with Edoardo.

The 37-year-old, who welcomed her second baby with her husband, came under scrutiny as some experts suggested a growing distance between the couple. Edoardo, who often has to travel for work give his real estate and interior business, was seen in less appearances with the royals sparking new rumours.

While it was never confirmed nor commented on from either of them, eagle-eyed royal watchers picked apart even their PDA moments, remaining unconvinced that it had been rainbows and butterflies in their relationship.

Even though reports suggested that Beatrice and Edo would be travelling abroad for Christmas holidays, they surprised the public by joining the royal family instead.

It is understandable that this would have been a difficult moment for Beatrice and sister Eugenie, given it was their first close public interaction following the disgrace of Andrew and Fergie.

Edo made sure that his wife was protected during this time, a fan in attendance pointed out to GB News. Karen Anvil had noted that King Charles’s niece was anxious as her hands were trembling.

She added that Edo had been “more alert and guarded” than she has ever witnessed previously and it was something that stood out immediately.

The meaningful gesture is a major indicator from Edo that there are no tensions between him and Beatrice.

It was Karen’s video on TikTok, in which Beatrice responds to her compliments and praise, went viral online. The fan had told the mum of two that she looked beautiful. She also noted that there were “no boo’s or inappropriate comments” during their appearance.