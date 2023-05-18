 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Miranda Otto opens up about not watching The Rings of Power

Thursday May 18, 2023

Miranda Otto has recently spilled she hasn’t watched The Rings of Power despite being part of The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Speaking to Metro, Miranda revealed, “I haven’t watched Rings of Power but I will get around to it at some stage.”

“It’s a funny thing for me because the experience for me was so special that it kind of sits contained for me in that moment,” continued the 55-year-old.

Miranda stated, “I wish every success.”

However, she confessed, “In some ways, it would be funny for me to go back and try and watch it or watch others.”

Meanwhile, Miranda told the outlet that she has links to Lord of the Rings, as she’s currently working on the animated movie, The War of the Rohirrim, which will release next year..

Elaborating on more, Miranda shared, “Phillippa (Boyens), one of the writers on the original, rang me and asked if I would be interested in coming back and narrating the animation for this film and I said yes because I thought it would be interesting to return to the character.”

“There is not an enormous amount I have to do but it was a fun way to keep the character going in some way so many years later,” she added.

