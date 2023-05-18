 
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
King Charles, Camilla ‘are growing testy with each other’

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly beginning to feel ‘aggravated’ with each other’s company and are even coming to a point where they can’t even share a meal without erupting into arguments.

A well-placed source close to Radar Online offered insights into the tiff between King Charles and Queen Camilla’s relationship.

The insider started everything off by revealing that King Charles is slowly growing ‘very angry’ with his royal aides.

As many of them are beginning to question his decisions regarding Prince Harry, and undermining his authority on multiple fronts, as a whole.

Even Queen Camilla “believes Charles' decision has weakened their popularity.”

Per the same insider, however, King Charles is ‘fuming’ and “finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful.”

This tiff has also begun sprouting roots, and was initially exasperated by Prince Harry’s Spare release that took direct aim at the, then consort.

In many passages he attempted to ‘defame her’ but ousting her relationship with the press at the time, just to gain favor with the public.

At this point “Charles and Camilla are testy with each other,” the insider also explained.

“They can't sit and have a meal without arguing, and they're getting very snippy with the staff” as a result.

This revelation comes just a few days after a separate source weighed in on King Charles’ disappointment with Harry, following the Coronation.

