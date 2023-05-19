 
pakistan
Friday May 19, 2023
Multan becomes 4th Pakistani city to get Facial Recognition System at airport

This file photo shows the entrance of the Multan International Airport. — Twitter/@Sana_Jamal
After Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, Multan has become the fourth city in Pakistan to have a functional Facial Recognition System (FRS) at its airport, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) confirmed Friday.

Facial Recognition System is a technology capable of matching a human face from a digital image or a video frame against a database of faces.

The spokesperson said the system would be of great help to border agencies at Multan International Airport, adding that it would check illegal international transportation.

Officials from the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) imparted training to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Civil Aviation Authority officials at MIAP in this regard, he stated.

"The cooperation between Japanese and Pakistani governments for strengthening the security system at our airports is a continuous process," the spokesperson added.

The Facial Recognition System is typically employed to authenticate users through ID verification services and works by pinpointing and measuring facial features from a given image.

It is a category of biometric security. Other forms of biometric software include voice, fingerprint recognition, and eye retina or iris recognition.

