Friday May 19, 2023
Co-hosts of ‘This Morning’ Holly and Phillip will reportedly go on break from show

Paddy Power claimed that the chances of Holly being replaced are 4/1 and as for Phillip, they’re 2/1
This Morning co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will reportedly be taking a step back from the show. Amidst the rumours that the two are in the middle of an ongoing feud, it seems that they will be leaving for a week.

Other reports claim that the duo barely speak at all off camera and are not as close as they once were. According to The Sun, they will be returning to the show around June 5th.

This news comes after it was revealed that Schofield’s brother has been sentenced to twelve years in prison on charges of child sexual abuse.

Meanwhile, throughout the rumours, well-known bookmakers have been giving their opinion on the possibility that they will be replaced as hosts of This Morning. Paddy Power, an Irish bookmaker claimed that the chances of Holly being replaced are 4/1 and as for Phillip, they’re 2/1.

Similarly, William Hill placed Holly at odds of 4/1 on leaving the show sometime before June and also at 6/1 odds that she will be starting a new job at Loose Women. Additionally, there gave her a 10/1 chance of becoming a host on Strictly Come Dancing and a 20/1 chance for I’m a Celebrity. 

