pakistan
Saturday May 20, 2023
Imran Khan at hospital for stomach pain diagnosis

Saturday May 20, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. AFP/File
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore on Saturday, urgently seeking medical attention for persistent stomach pain.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been experiencing discomfort since the afternoon, prompting his visit to the renowned medical facility in search of a diagnosis and treatment.

Upon his arrival at the medical facility in the early hours of Saturday, Imran Khan was swiftly attended to by a team of specialised doctors. The medical professionals initiated a comprehensive examination to determine the underlying cause of his abdominal discomfort. Preliminary tests and evaluations are currently underway to aid in the diagnosis.

Imran Khan, who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2023, was removed from office following a no-confidence move orchestrated by a 13-party coalition known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in April of the previous year. Since his ouster, Khan has been actively campaigning to secure a date for general elections. However, the coalition government has thus far withstood his demand.

Furthermore, on May 9, the government arrested him from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case. He remained in custody for a few days until the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled his arrest illegal. Following the Supreme Court's intervention, he was produced before the IHC and granted a two-week bail in all cases against him on May 12.

As the medical examination of Imran Khan at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital progresses, updates regarding his condition are expected to be provided by the hospital authorities or his spokesperson in due course.

