Prince Harry, Meghan Markle held ‘responsible’ for NYC car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held responsible for alleged “near catastrophic” car chase in New York by a law enforcement source.



Slamming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their wish to stay at a “free place” instead of a hotel, an insider said that the couple brought the calamity upon themselves.

In a conversation with Page Six, an insider alleged that Harry and Meghan demanded The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel to give them a room on discounted rates.

When the hotel declined to do so, the California-based royal couple decided to stay at a friend’s house on the Upper East Side, a New York City law enforcement source said.

The source revealed that while the paparazzi were following Harry and Meghan in what was claimed to be a “relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours,” the couple was actually trying not to lead them to their pal’s home.

Hence, their desire of not disclosing the location they were staying at led them to the alleged “near catastrophic car chase,” the insider noted.

“They should have just gotten a hotel for the safety of everyone. Instead, they were cheap and wanted a free place to stay,” the insider said.

“Harry and Meghan’s people called the Carlyle ahead of the trip and asked for a discounted room, and the hotel said no,” they added.

“If they had just paid up and got a hotel in the first place, this supposed ‘dangerous’ paparazzi chase around town would never have happened. They would have been driven back to the Carlyle, been photographed going inside and that would have been the end of it.”

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with her mother Doria Ragland were coming back from a high profile gala on Wednesday when they were chased by paparazzi.

Describing the photographers following them as “highly aggressive,” their spokesperson revealed that the duo was chased on New York City roads for almost “two hours.”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the representative said.