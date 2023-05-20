Prince Harry knows ‘no one has got any time for him at all’: ‘Such a shame’

Prince Harry’s behavior has sparked a massive amount of concern among his old pals.'

Prince Harry’s diminishing interest in relationships and friendships have been brought to light by a close military colleague.

According to findings by The Telegraph, these pals warn “No one in the forces has got any time for him at all, which is such a shame because he was hugely popular.”

At the end of the day, “You can blame Meghan, but he’s brought a lot of it on himself.”

While many believe Meghan Markle’s been ‘egging’ Prince Harry on, some inside sources even went on to recall some ‘concerning’ conversations once Spare hit the shelves.

At the time Meghan is rumored to have been weary of the release tactics, and the admissions, but will “always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project.”

At the end of the day “this was about his own life, his own journey and his own perspective.”

However, this converastion has also sparked concerns about Meghan’s own memoir which could plunge Archewell’s ratings even further down than Prince Andrew’s.

As associate editor, Camilla Tominey believes, “When you’re that angry with the world, it leaves little time for romance.”

For those unversed, these admissions have come shortly after Prince Harry himself admitted Prince William views him as ‘deluded’.

Even some of their ‘close circle of pals’ have started to notice some ‘narcissistic’ tendencies in the Duke of Sussex as well.