'Pakistan has strong chance to win World Cup in India': Ex-captain

Former captain and head coach of the Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq. — AFP/File

Pakistan cricket team, under the captaincy of Babar Azam, has a strong chance to clinch the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s one-day International (ODI) World Cup scheduled to be held in India this year, expressed former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq.

During an interaction with journalists in Lahore on Saturday, Misbah said the Pakistan team management should devise a strategy for the mega event.

"Pakistan has a strong chance to win the World Cup in India this year," said the former player, who captained the national team in ICC World Cup 2015 in Australia.



"Three of our batters are in the top ICC rankings. We have good bowling options. There is a need to just make the right plans at the right time. Select a competitive team and make your way in the World Cup strongly," the ex-cricketer suggested.

The Green Shirts last won the 50-over format World Cup in 1992 under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

Misbah also thinks that batting would be a key to victory in India.

"Batters take complete advantage on Indian wickets. Our batters need to work hard and make solid plans before going into the World Cup," he reiterated.

"We need to organise more ODIs for our team. Match practice will help our players get in rhythm before the big event," he concluded.

Pakistan's participation is in doubts

After India refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup this year, Pakistan might not go there to play World Cup in October-November.

The Asia Cup deadlock continues between the two neighbouring countries as India force Asian Cricket Council (ACC) member boards on shifting the Asian event from Pakistan due to political differences.

PCB, on the other hand, has offered a hybrid model that too with two options.

In the first option, India will play their matches at a neutral venue whereas all other matches will be played in Pakistan.

In another option, four matches of the group stage in the first phase will take place in Pakistan whereas the second phase, in which matches of the Indian team followed by the next stage matches including the final, will be played at a neutral venue.

