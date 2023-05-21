Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”

This was Scorsese’s first time presenting a film at the Cannes Festival since 1985

Killers of the New Moon by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is being hailed as one of the best Western films ever made. This enormous compliment comes after the film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

With this being the director’s first-ever Western, the epic film that spans around three and a half hours is already being called a major triumph. It is led by veteran actor Leonardo DiCaprio and several critics have already rated it with a full glowing five stars.

According to IndieWire, Leonardo has given the performance of his career meanwhile The Guardian rated it five stars for depicting the “remarkable epic about the bloody birth of America.”

Although not all reviews were glowing, with The Times saying that it’s a “a damp squib.”

The film is an ambitious adaptation of the non-fiction novel from the best-selling author David Grann, starring icons such as Robert De Niro, DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone and reportedly cost Apple around $200 million to make.

This was Scorsese’s first time presenting a film at the Cannes Festival since the premiere of the 1985 movie After Hours. Scorsese commented on the new film, saying:

“We shot this a couple of years ago in Oklahoma. It's taken its time to come around but Apple did so great by us.”