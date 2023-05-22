Jennifer Lawrence ditches fancy heels for comfy flip flops at Cannes red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence made a stunning appearance at the Cannes red carpet on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, for the premiere of French film, Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall).



The Oscar-winning actress, 32, donned a bright red custom couture dress featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded bodice and flowing flared skirt with a long train. The ensemble was reminiscent of her 2011 Oscars dress by Calvin Klein in the same head-turning hue.

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi added a matching draped shrug and for her accessories, opted for a sparkling zigzagged diamond necklace.

However, when it came to footwear, the Lawrence ditched fancy high-heeled stilettos or formal sandals in favour of comfortable and humble pair of black rubber flip flops.

The style choice reflected Lawrence’s renowned humour and relatability, while making a statement that comfort should be prioritised when needed, even if it is on the Cannes red carpet.

Other than making poignant style statements, the Hunger Games alum did not only attend the screenings, but also brought a touching documentary, Bread and Roses, which she produced about the experiences of Afghanistan women under the Taliban.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence’s producer friend Justine Ciarrocchi shared, “Jen’s first response was to find an Afghan film-maker and give them a platform.”

Bread and Roses is directed by Sahra Mani, focuses on three Afghan women following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

“My heart was beating so fast watching these women defy the Taliban,” American Hustle actress told the BBC.

“You don’t see this side of the story, women fighting back, in the news every day and it’s an important part of our film, and the stories of these women. They currently have no autonomy within their country. It is so important for them to be given the opportunity to document their own story, in their own way.”