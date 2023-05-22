Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies due to suspected drug overdose

Aditya Singh Rajput was recently seen in Zee5's crime-thriller Poison

On May 22, Aditya Singh Rajput, a well-known actor and model who gained fame from his appearance on the reality show Splitsvilla 9, passed away due to a drug overdose.

According to a report by Etimes TV, the Krantiveer actor was discovered lifeless in the bathroom of his Andheri apartment by a friend. The friend, along with the building's watchman, promptly took the actor to a hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The actor, whose cause of death was reported to be drug overdose, had become a household name after his participation in season nine of the MTV India reality dating show Splitsvilla.

Aditya had an active social media presence and interacted with his fans frequently. His Instagram handle, where he last posted 5 days ago, is followed by 520K people. In his last post, the actor expressed how happy he was.

The 32-year-old had appeared in several other movies including Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Lovers. His TV projects include Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, and Bad Boy Season 4. He was recently seen in Poison, a Zee5 crime-thriller web series.