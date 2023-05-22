 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Hundreds rally in Azad Kashmir against India G20 meet in IIOJK

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

People carry black flags and set tyres ablaze to condemn Indias decision to host the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, during a protest in Muzaffarabad, on May 22, 2023. — Reuters
People carry black flags and set tyres ablaze to condemn India's decision to host the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, during a protest in Muzaffarabad, on May 22, 2023. — Reuters

  • New Delhi is hosting key conference in IIOJK's Srinagar.
  • "Go India go back and boycott, boycott G20 boycott!"
  • "India is misusing its position as G20 chair," says FM.

MUZAFFARABAD: Hundreds of people rallied in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Monday to protest India's decision to host a G20 tourism meeting in the disputed Himalayan region.

New Delhi is hosting the key conference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) summer capital Srinagar from Monday to Wednesday, a move which Pakistan and longtime ally China have opposed.

Several protesters demonstrated in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, and other cities, chanting: "Go India go back and boycott, boycott G20 boycott!", said government official Raja Azhar Iqbal.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited the region and addressed AJK's legislative assembly on Monday. He termed the G20 gathering as illegal, and an attempt by India to seek legitimacy over its control of the disputed region.

"India is misusing its position as G20 chair," he said and urged the world to take note of New Delhi's "gross human rights violations" since India scrapped occupied Kashmir's independent status in August 2019 and annexed the region as part of its territory.

The G20 tourism working group meeting is the first international event in the region since the annexation.

The nuclear-armed nations, Pakistan and India, have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947, two of them over Kashmir.

G20 consists of 19 rich nations and the European Union. India at present holds its presidency and is set to host its annual summit in New Delhi in September.

More From Pakistan:

PTI's Shireen Mazari re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail

PTI's Shireen Mazari re-arrested shortly after getting out of jail
NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws

NA passes resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under military laws
'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir vows army stands united

'Every soldier puts duty first': COAS Gen Munir vows army stands united
PTI’s Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on three-day physical remand

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid handed over to police on three-day physical remand
National Games: PM Shehbaz assures support for promotion of sports, opportunities for youth

National Games: PM Shehbaz assures support for promotion of sports, opportunities for youth
Peshawar police detain prime suspect in Radio Pakistan attack case

Peshawar police detain prime suspect in Radio Pakistan attack case
Imran Khan asked to pay over Rs1.4m in taxes for Zaman Park residence

Imran Khan asked to pay over Rs1.4m in taxes for Zaman Park residence
Wickets falling: Ch Wajahat 'exits PTI' after withdrawing support for Ch Parvez Elahi

Wickets falling: Ch Wajahat 'exits PTI' after withdrawing support for Ch Parvez Elahi
Imran Khan advises supporters against vandalism in case of his arrest

Imran Khan advises supporters against vandalism in case of his arrest
PTI moves SC against trials in military courts, deployment of armed forces

PTI moves SC against trials in military courts, deployment of armed forces
Khadija Shah hasn’t surrendered yet: police

Khadija Shah hasn’t surrendered yet: police
Imran Khan challenges 3-member commission probing audio leaks

Imran Khan challenges 3-member commission probing audio leaks