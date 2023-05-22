Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to the love of her life Raghav Chadha on May 13

After getting engaged to Raghav Chadha on May 13, actress Parineeti Chopra has written a lovely note about her "fairytale" life with her fiancé, describing him as "the most wonderful man."

The Code Name: Tiranga actress took to Instagram to reveal how she knew Raghav was “the one”, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one.”

Gushing over her new fiance, she wrote, “The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home.”

The elated actress called their engagement ceremony dreamy, “Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed.”

“As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined,” she added.

Parineeti’s wholesome post was showered with adoring comments from friends and family.

Saba Ali Khan commented, "Congratulations And God bless both of you on this beautiful journey that lies ahead....! Much love Pari.

Fans also showered the newly engaged couple with compliments, calling them the “best couple”.

At the work front, Parineeti was recently seen in Uunchai. The actress will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila. The film also stars actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh in a key role.