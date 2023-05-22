Man suspected of killing Karachi policeman arrested in Sweden

Policeman Abdul Rehman (left) and suspect Khurram Nisar having an altercation in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V area on the night between November 22-23, 2022. — GeoNews

Khurram Nisar allegedly shot policeman Abdul Rehman dead in Karachi.

Nisar had fled to Sweden after he shot the policeman in the DHA.

Swedish police delegation arrived in Karachi for legal formalities: SSP.

KARACHI: In a major breakthrough, suspect Khurram Nisar who allegedly shot dead policeman Abdul Rehman in Karachi last year has been arrested in Sweden, a senior police official said on Monday.

Nisar had fled to Sweden after he shot the policeman in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V area of the metropolis in November last year, according to police.

The suspect, a son of a former deputy commissioner and dual national, used his Swedish passport to flee from Pakistan, police sources had said.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Asad Raza said the Swedish authorities nabbed the suspect after almost six months.

“Swedish police delegation has also arrived in Karachi,” the SSP said, adding that the alleged shooter will be transferred to Karachi in 10 to 15 days after the completion of all legal formalities.



Karachi police had also contacted International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) through Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the arrest of the suspect, he added.



According to the police, Nisar, came to Karachi last year from Sweden on November 5. He lives there with his wife and two children.



The incident

The incident took place after the police constable along with his colleague chased the suspected shooter and engaged in an altercation with him after pulling over his vehicle over suspicious activity.

A couple of video footage emerged on social media showing an altercation between Rehman and Nisar.

Footage of the shooting was recorded via CCTV camera in which Rehman and Nisar can be seen stepping out from the passenger seat and driver's seat, respectively, of a black vehicle with tinted windows.

In the same video, the cop can be seen holding a pistol and gesturing for Nisar to sit in the car to go to the police station.

FIR

The case of the murder of the policeman was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector at Darakhshan Police Station.

The suspected shooter faces charges of terrorism, murder, and shootout with police, officials said.

Rahman, the martyred cop, was shot in the right temple. Initial medical examination showed the slug of the bullet got stuck in the head, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

The FIR also contains the detailed statement of the deceased cop’s partner, a constable, who was at the scene.

According to the police, both cops, members of the elite Shaheen Force, were on a motorcycle patrolling routine, when they heard screams of a woman coming from a sedan near a traffic light in Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V.

“The martyred cop, in the line of duty, sped after the black car and intercepted it near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s mausoleum as soon as the driver pulled over. He then opened the front passenger side door and sat in the car. However, as soon as he got in the car, a girl sitting in the backseat bolted out of the vehicle,” the police FIR said.

Later, as per the FIR, the car moved ahead and stopped after covering some distance.

“During the drive, the cop and the shooter had a heated argument. They stopped and both the cop and the driver came out of the car each toting a gun. At that point, the driver took aim and shot the cop. The bullet hit him in the side of the head, killing him instantly,” the police said.

The FIR also said that the cop fired at the shooter, but missed.