 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years, the actress celebrates

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is directed by ace director Anand L Rai
'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' is directed by ace director Anand L Rai

Kangana Ranuat and R Madhavan’s most-loved film Tanu Weds Manu Returns has turned eight on May 22; the actress, on this special occasion, has requested director Anand L Rai to make another sequel.

On the completion of eight years of the movie, Kangana shared a sweet picture from behind the scenes of the film where the actress can be seen dressed in her character Datto from Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She posed for the camera with director Anand.

While dropping the unseen picture, the Fashion actress wrote: “As TWMR completes 8 years on public demand, I request Aanand L Rai Ji to make part 3. Kya bolte ho dosto.”

Kangana Ranauts Tanu Weds Manu Returns completes eight years, the actress celebrates

Tanu Weds Manu was originally released in 2011 starring Kangana with R Madhavan. However, Jimmy Shergill also featured in the film in a pivotal role.

After the success of the first part, the makers made a sequel in 2015 with the same lead cast. The comedy-drama had a mixture of all emotions.

Kangana played a double role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film also starred Jimmy and Swara Bhasker.

At present, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for her upcoming film Emergency in which she will be playing the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, reports News 18. 

More From Showbiz:

Parineeti Chopra shares eye-catching snaps on latest IG post featuring Priyanka

Parineeti Chopra shares eye-catching snaps on latest IG post featuring Priyanka
'RRR' antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor

'RRR' antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor
Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri

Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri
Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha
Chiyaan Vikram addresses Anurag Kashyap’s claim about ‘Kennedy’ lead role

Chiyaan Vikram addresses Anurag Kashyap’s claim about ‘Kennedy’ lead role
Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh couldn’t understand industry 'politics'

Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh couldn’t understand industry 'politics'
Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies due to suspected drug overdose

Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies due to suspected drug overdose
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on rumors of relationship with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on rumors of relationship with Siddharth
Deepika Padukone reflects on Dwayne Johnson’s mental health struggle

Deepika Padukone reflects on Dwayne Johnson’s mental health struggle
Pakistan’s first ghibli-style film ‘The Glassworker’ joined by ‘Delhi Crime’ producer

Pakistan’s first ghibli-style film ‘The Glassworker’ joined by ‘Delhi Crime’ producer

Sara Ali Khan announces brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan announces brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut
Hrithik Roshan pens witty birthday wish for Jr NTR, teases ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan pens witty birthday wish for Jr NTR, teases ‘War 2’