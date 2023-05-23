Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Andaaz

May 23, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Lara Dutta’s debut film Andaaz, and the actress has penned a heart-touching note to commemorate the occasion.

Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Raj Kanwar’s Andaaz, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

To celebrate the milestone, the actress took to Instagram and posted photos from the movie along with a beautifully written thank you note:

"And just like that…….. it’s been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! First of all to the audience and fans! To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher. My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me, @akshaykumar For just being who he is!!!"

She then went on to appreciate co-star and close friend Priyanka, "@priyankachopra we’ll always have each other's backs! Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me!"

Priyanka, who also made her Bollywood debut the same year in April with the movie The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, remains a close pal to Dutta and the two met in London in 2021.

The Citadel actress had shared a picture of their meetup which also featured Dutta’s daughter Saira.

“21 years and counting... friendships that can pick up at any given time. Lara Dutta and her most shining star. Saira, you're definitely your mum's daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories,” she captioned the picture.