pakistan
Tuesday May 23, 2023
HEC issues notification for students about universities' NOC

Tuesday May 23, 2023

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistans logo. — HEC
The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan's logo. — HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) issued a notification on Tuesday, asking students to ensure that the university has a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) to offer certain programmes before taking admission. 

The programmes include MPhil, MS, equivalent and PhD, said the HEC, while issuing a list of universities that were issued NOCs. 

According to official sources, the HEC has made it mandatory since November 7, 2013, for all universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) to obtain a NOC before launching MS/MPhil or equivalent and a PhD programme. 

The commission also said that the affiliated colleges or institutions are not allowed to offer the above-mentioned programmes. 

"Parents and all prospective students are advised not to take admissions in PhD and MPhil/MS programmes offered by the universities/degree awarding institutions or sub-campuses operating without prior NOC from the HEC as well as those offered and taught at any affiliated institution/college," the statement added. 

The higher education authority has also issued a warning that it will not recognise or attest to the degrees awarded in violation of its guidelines. 

