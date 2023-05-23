 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Ray Stevenson played British Governor Mr. Scott in RRR.
Ray Stevenson played British Governor Mr. Scott in RRR.

Jr NTR, the RRR fame, has expressed his grief over the sudden demise of his RRR co-star Ray Stevenson on May 21.

The actor tweeted, "Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace.”

He also offered his condolences to the late actor’s family, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”

The RRR team also took to Twitter to remember the actor in loving words, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.”

Ray Stevenson played British Governor Mr. Scott in the Oscar-winning Indian hit film RRR. Mr. Scott was a racist and cruel character who especially targeted Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem in the movie.

The Thor actor passed away on May 21, just four days shy of his birthday. Accordion to the Italian publication La Repubblica, the actor, 58, was hospitalized after a medical emergency on the island of Ischia. The Rome actor was on the island to film Cassino on Ischia.

The iconic actor became known to U.S. audiences after his appearance on the HBO show Rome as Titus Pullo, a soldier of questionable morality.

He then went on to star in several big-budget projects including Punisher: War Zone, Thor, The Three Musketeers, and Black Sails.

More From Showbiz:

Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident

Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident
Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra
Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'
Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'

'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'
Ram Charan talks about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit

Ram Charan talks about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years, the actress celebrates

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years, the actress celebrates
Parineeti Chopra shares eye-catching snaps on latest IG post featuring Priyanka

Parineeti Chopra shares eye-catching snaps on latest IG post featuring Priyanka
'RRR' antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor

'RRR' antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor
Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri

Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri
Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha