Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson

Ray Stevenson played British Governor Mr. Scott in RRR.

Jr NTR, the RRR fame, has expressed his grief over the sudden demise of his RRR co-star Ray Stevenson on May 21.

The actor tweeted, "Shocked to hear about Ray Stevenson's passing. Gone too soon. It was a great experience working with him. May his soul rest in peace.”

He also offered his condolences to the late actor’s family, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and dear ones during this difficult time.”

The RRR team also took to Twitter to remember the actor in loving words, “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, #RayStevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. #RRRMovie.”

Ray Stevenson played British Governor Mr. Scott in the Oscar-winning Indian hit film RRR. Mr. Scott was a racist and cruel character who especially targeted Jr NTR’s character Komaram Bheem in the movie.

The Thor actor passed away on May 21, just four days shy of his birthday. Accordion to the Italian publication La Repubblica, the actor, 58, was hospitalized after a medical emergency on the island of Ischia. The Rome actor was on the island to film Cassino on Ischia.

The iconic actor became known to U.S. audiences after his appearance on the HBO show Rome as Titus Pullo, a soldier of questionable morality.

He then went on to star in several big-budget projects including Punisher: War Zone, Thor, The Three Musketeers, and Black Sails.