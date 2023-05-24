 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Summer vacations in Punjab: Private schools association rejects schedule

Wednesday May 24, 2023

The picture shows students walking towards their school. — Online/File

Following Punjab School Education Department’s announcement regarding summer vacations in the province, Private Schools Association President Kashif Mirza on Wednesday objected to the government’s decision.

“Schools’ syllabus calendar is of 240 days therefore we cannot give holidays from June 6,” Mirza said.

The provincial education department had announced that summer vacations in the province will be observed from June 6 to August 20.

Responding to the announcement, Mirza said that schools’ examinations have been scheduled till June 15 hence, summer vacations cannot commence according to the government’s plan.

The association’s president warned that the if the education department didn’t address their concerns they will move court.

Summer vacations in Sindh 

Last week, the Sindh government announced that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

The education secretary stated that the dates for the summer vacations were announced as per a decision made by the steering committee for educational institutes.

It should be noted that the decision was taken in the steering committee meeting on education held earlier this year.

The announcement is applicable to all public and private institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh.

