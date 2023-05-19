 
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Rana Javaid

Sindh govt announces summer vacations for educational institutes

The picture shows students walking towards their school. — Online/File
KARACHI: The Sindh government announced on Friday that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

The provincial education secretary stated that the dates for the summer vacations were announced as per a decision made by the steering committee for educational institutes. 

It should be noted that the decision was taken in the steering committee meeting on education held earlier this year.

The announcement is applicable for all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh.

