Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly skipped the Gracie Awards on Tuesday night, days after they were allegedly chased by paparazzi photographers in New York.

Hours before the ceremony where the Duchess of Sussex was to be honored, ,representatives for Meghan refused to comment whether she would receive the award personally.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For" podcast, told Fox News Digital the Duchess of Sussex won't show due to being "shaken up" from the alleged car chase.



Thee Gracies Gala was held at the Beverly Wilshire (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, CA.



Meghan Markle was listed on page 5 of the list of National Winners for the Gracie Awards.

Meghan Markle was introduced as The Duchess of Sussex, (Archetypes)Spotify, Gimlet, and Archewell Audio.



The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, the Gracie Awards acknowledge outstanding team leadership and individual achievement. The Gracies focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like.