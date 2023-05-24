 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly skipped the Gracie Awards on Tuesday night, days after they were allegedly chased by paparazzi photographers in New York.

Hours before the ceremony where the Duchess of Sussex was to be honored, ,representatives for Meghan refused to comment whether she would receive the award personally.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For" podcast, told Fox News Digital the Duchess of Sussex won't show due to being "shaken up" from the alleged car chase.

Thee Gracies Gala was held at the Beverly Wilshire (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, CA.

Meghan Markle was listed on page 5 of the list of National Winners for the Gracie Awards.

Meghan Markle was introduced as The Duchess of Sussex, (Archetypes)Spotify, Gimlet, and Archewell Audio.  

Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, the Gracie Awards acknowledge outstanding team leadership and individual achievement. The Gracies focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'
Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle

Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase

Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase
Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘fake problem’: ‘The world has real issues’

Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘fake problem’: ‘The world has real issues’
Meghan Markle is ‘a little unhinged’ over fame: report

Meghan Markle is ‘a little unhinged’ over fame: report
Kate Middleton takes a hit at Prince Harry in new statement?

Kate Middleton takes a hit at Prince Harry in new statement?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just making things up’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just making things up’
Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’ video

Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’
How much Prince Harry could face in legal bill after defeat in case over security?

How much Prince Harry could face in legal bill after defeat in case over security?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life
Prince Harry’s ‘aggressive paparazzi’ a ‘reenactment of Fast and Furious' video

Prince Harry’s ‘aggressive paparazzi’ a ‘reenactment of Fast and Furious'