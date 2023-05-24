Two soldiers among four martyred in N Waziristan suicide blast

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP

Suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering, says ISPR.

"Soldiers sacrifice their lives to save numerous innocent lives."

Forces determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it adds.

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were among four people who embraced martyrdom in a suicide explosion in North Waziristan, confirmed the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

A vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in the general area of Datta Khel and resultantly two soldiers, Naik Said Ullah Shah, 33, and Sepoy Jawad Khan, 31, a policeman and an innocent civilian were martyred, a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said: “The suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering but swift response by the security forces personnel prevented a major catastrophe as the soldiers immediately intercepted the suicide bomber vehicle on suspicion, sacrificing their lives to save numerous innocent lives.”

Security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve, read the statement.

Six terrorists killed in S Waziristan

Earlier today, the security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

A statement from the ISPR said the operation was conducted on the basis of the “reported presence of terrorists” in the general area of Kot Azam.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of 6 terrorists,” read the statement.

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said that the militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens.