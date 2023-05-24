 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Two soldiers among four martyred in N Waziristan suicide blast

By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP
Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 13, 2021. — AFP

  • Suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering, says ISPR.
  • "Soldiers sacrifice their lives to save numerous innocent lives."
  • Forces determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it adds.

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were among four people who embraced martyrdom in a suicide explosion in North Waziristan, confirmed the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

A vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in the general area of Datta Khel and resultantly two soldiers, Naik Said Ullah Shah, 33, and Sepoy Jawad Khan, 31, a policeman and an innocent civilian were martyred, a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said: “The suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering but swift response by the security forces personnel prevented a major catastrophe as the soldiers immediately intercepted the suicide bomber vehicle on suspicion, sacrificing their lives to save numerous innocent lives.”

Security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent citizens further strengthen our resolve, read the statement. 

Six terrorists killed in S Waziristan 

Earlier today, the security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan. 

A statement from the ISPR said the operation was conducted on the basis of the “reported presence of terrorists” in the general area of Kot Azam.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of 6 terrorists,” read the statement.

The military’s media wing said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said that the militants were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and targeted killing of innocent citizens.

More From Pakistan:

Six terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Bitter blow to PTI as Fawad Chaudhry ‘takes break from politics’, parts ways with Imran Khan

Bitter blow to PTI as Fawad Chaudhry ‘takes break from politics’, parts ways with Imran Khan
If govt bans PTI, Supreme Court will nullify decision within 24 hours: Senator Ali Zafar

If govt bans PTI, Supreme Court will nullify decision within 24 hours: Senator Ali Zafar
Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid ‘mastermind’ in £190m settlement case, claims Faisal Vawda

Ex-spymaster Faiz Hamid ‘mastermind’ in £190m settlement case, claims Faisal Vawda
'It’s hot here, facing difficulty in breathing,' Khadija Shah complains to policeman

'It’s hot here, facing difficulty in breathing,' Khadija Shah complains to policeman

UN rights chief opposes military trials of May 9 vandals

UN rights chief opposes military trials of May 9 vandals
Summer vacations in Punjab: Private schools association rejects schedule

Summer vacations in Punjab: Private schools association rejects schedule
Govt considering ban on PTI, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Govt considering ban on PTI, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
3 security personnel among 4 martyred in South Waziristan suicide blast

3 security personnel among 4 martyred in South Waziristan suicide blast
Punjab announces summer vacations for schools, colleges

Punjab announces summer vacations for schools, colleges
GHQ attack: Alleged audio of PTI women's wing member surfaces video

GHQ attack: Alleged audio of PTI women's wing member surfaces
'We are sitting here with a clean heart,' CJP tells AGP Awan

'We are sitting here with a clean heart,' CJP tells AGP Awan