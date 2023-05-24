 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Shahid Kapoor reveals what surprised him about 'Kabir Singh'

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in action film Bloody Daddy
Shahid Kapoor, who last appeared in the OTT series Farzi, recently recalled how his movie Kabir Singh was expected to reach “a limited audience” but became his “biggest hit”.

At the trailer launch of his highly-anticipated action movie Bloody Daddy, the actor talked about the action sequences in the film and remarked that nobody can predict how well a movie will do.

The Jab We Met actor then recalled how he was told that his 2019 hit Kabir Singh would not do well, “People felt Kabir Singh will reach a limited audience and it ended up being my biggest hit.”

The 42-year-old star also said that it can no longer be predicted how well a movie will sit with the ever-evolving audience, “Today no one knows what the audience wants to see. Let's relearn, let's become students again. Things we grew up thinking have changed. If your product is fantastic, it will find its audience”.

He also mentioned how his web series Farzi got him an “insane” amount of love from the audience.

He further added, “A good film is a good film, and a bad film is bad. Everybody steps into a viewing experience with expectations, and hope we live up to it”.

Shahid’s upcoming action-thriller Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Bose Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ankur Bhatia, and will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 9.

