Bad Bunny getting to know Kendall Jenner more by spending time with her family

Bad Bunny has been spending time with the Kardashians in an effort to know his rumoured ladylove Kendall Jenner more.



The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has met Kim Kardashian at 2023 Met Gala and now has gotten familiar with the rest of his family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said that the relationship of supermodel, 27, and the rapper, 29, "is getting more serious."

"He is not only spending more time with Kendall, but with the rest of the family as well," the source added.

Talking about The Kardashians star, the insider said she is "enjoying their low-key relationship and is excited about where they're headed."

The source said that there is "potential" in the lovebirds’ relationship to be more "long term," adding, "They’re both always laughing and smiling together and have similar family values.”

This comes after an insider spilt to People Magazine that the duo has met each other’s close circle of friends as their romance is more of a “relationship now.”

"They are very cute together,” the source said. “Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill."