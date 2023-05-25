 
pakistan
Thursday May 25, 2023
Military trials: Court allows handover of 16 Jinnah House attackers to army

Thursday May 25, 2023

  • Process of military trials of May 9 vandals commences.
  • Army says suspects can be tried under army laws.
  • Former PTI lawmaker among those to be tried under army laws.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday allowed the handover of 16 suspects, involved in the ransacking and vandalising of Jinnah House, to the commanding officer so they can be tried under the army laws, as the country tightens the noose on the perpetrators of May 9 mayhem.

Enraged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest, party supporters pillaged government and military installations on May 9.

To contain the violence, the government called in the army and announced to try the protesters under army laws. A large number of PTI workers and leaders were arrested in a countrywide crackdown.

In the order issued today, ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan accepted the request of the army officer who had sought the custody of the vandals presently confined in Camp Jail, Lahore.

They were named in two separate cases filed in connection with the attack on Corps Commander House also known as Jinnah House.

The accused include Amar Zohaib, Ali Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Raheem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Waqas Ali, Raees Ahmad, Faisal Irshad, Muhammad Bilal Hussain, Faheem Haider, Arzam Junaid, Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, Muhammad Hashir Khan, and Hassan Shakir.

“In view of the request made by Irfan Athar, Commanding Officer/Military Officer, duly forwarded by the prosecution as the case of above mentioned accused is exclusively triable by a military court, therefore, while accepting the request of Commanding Officer u/s 549(3) Cr.P.C, read with Rule 7(f) of Criminal Procedure (Military Offenders) Rules 1970, Superintendent, Camp Jail, Lahore is directed to hand over the custody of above said accused to Commanding Officer for further proceedings in accordance with the law,” the order said.

“They are found guilty of offences Under Sections 3,7 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 read with Section 2(1)(d) and 59(4) of Pakistan Army Act, 1952, exclusively triable by Military Court, to the acceptance of which leamed DPG did not raise any objection and forwarded the request for appropriate orders.”

