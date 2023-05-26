Manchester United thrash Chelsea 4-1, clinch Champions League spot. Twitter/ShangoFoot

Manchester United made a triumphant return to the Champions League after a dominating 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

The resounding win secured their spot in Europe's elite competition next season and marked a successful first season for manager Erik ten Hag. Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid proved to be instrumental in United's revival, as the experienced midfielder showcased his class throughout the match.

In contrast, it was another dismal outing for Chelsea, despite their massive transfer spending of over £500 million ($620 million). The defeat was their eighth in the last ten games since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager. The club's season has been marred by inefficiency in both boxes and a lack of results, leaving them with little to play for.

The game started with a missed opportunity for Chelsea, as Mykhailo Mudryk squandered a glorious chance to score. Just moments later, Casemiro capitalised on a free header from Christian Eriksen's free-kick, giving United an early lead. The home side continued to dominate, with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial adding to the scoreline before halftime.

United's dominance continued in the second half, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford finding the back of the net. Fernandes' goal came from the penalty spot after a foul on him by Wesley Fofana, while Rashford capitalised on Chelsea's calamitous defending to score his 30th goal of the season.

Despite a late consolation goal from Joao Felix, Chelsea's season was already beyond salvaging. Meanwhile, United celebrated their return to the Champions League and looked ahead to the FA Cup final, where they would aim to halt Manchester City's treble aspirations.

Manager Erik ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with United's season so far but emphasised the desire for more success in the future. He acknowledged the tough competition in the Premier League and the challenge of securing a top-four finish.

As the final whistle blew, Manchester United reveled in their triumph over Chelsea, securing a Champions League return and cementing their status among Europe's elite clubs. The victory showcased their strength and efficiency in front of goal, while Chelsea's season served as a reminder of the team's shortcomings despite significant investment.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming challenges for Manchester United, as they aim to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet and continue their upward trajectory under the guidance of Erik ten Hag.

With the Champions League secured and a potential FA Cup final victory on the horizon, United's revival seems well underway.