Friday May 26, 2023
Sohail Imran

Lahore Qalandars to take on PCB XI in T10 match on May 28

Sohail Imran

Friday May 26, 2023

Haris Rauf (centre) celebrates taking a wicket during the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 18, 2023. — AFP
LAHORE: In an exciting treat for cricket fans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI are set to face Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars in an exhibition T10 match on May 28.

The match is meant to be part of a soft launch of the multi-billion Narowal Sports Complex in the Narowal Sports City, which has 14 stadiums and gymnasiums for different games such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, and others.

The players representing Lahore Qalandars include Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mirza Tahir Baig, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti and Ahmed Danyal, along with cricketers from the franchise’s Players Development Programme.

Meanwhile, Kamran Akmal, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abbas Afridi, Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Sajid Khan, Ali Imran and Usman Qadir will be part of the PCB XI.

U19 players will also feature in the match.

The decision to organise the T10 match was taken last week during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal.

“The key objective is to provide the best platform to the youth of the country to sharpen their skills. The complex provides the best setting and hopefully would help in grooming future generations in a big way. Youth of the country has huge potential to transform the country,” said Ahsan Iqbal while chairing the meeting.

Similarly, it was decided that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will start its advertisement campaign one week before the match and all steps will be taken to facilitate the spectators and players. A huge number of spectators are expected to turn up at the stadium to watch the best available national and international cricketers in action.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is expected to be the guest of honour at the launch ceremony of the state-of-the-art complex that provides the best international standard-setting for the athletes’ training.

