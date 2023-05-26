Shabana Azmi on doing 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': 'I surrendered myself'

Karan Johar teases first look of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Shabana Azmi opened up about her working experience in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan has never worked with Shabana in his 25-year long career. This is the first time he is directing the veteran actress in his film.

However, the two have a different way of thinking and different school of thoughts, still the 72-year-old actress revealed she had a ball of a time while working for his film.

Shabana added: “Doing the film was a ball. I completely surrendered myself to Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra (costume designer). If people like me, it’s to their credit and if they hate me, it will be their fault.”

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also mark as the first on-screen collaboration of the Anjuman actress with Jaya Bachchan.

While talking about the same, she said: “Unfortunately, I don’t have much work with her and that’s something I really feel sad about.”

Javed Akhtar’s wife further claimed: “Jaya is the reason I joined the film institute (Film & Television Institute of India). When I saw her in a diploma film of the film institute called Suman, I was completely taken aback because I had never seen that kind of acting in Hindi films.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Meanwhile, it also stars legendary actors Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in cinemas on July 28, reports News 18.