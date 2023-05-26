 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday May 26, 2023
By
UWUneeba Waqar

WATCH: Ginormous carcass of 42-foot blue whale found off Pakistan coast

By
UWUneeba Waqar

Friday May 26, 2023

A ginormous carcass of an estimated 42-foot blue whale is drifting fast towards Balochistan’s coastal town of Jiwani, which marine biologist Friday feared could pose a serious health hazard to the local population.

Coastal authorities have alerted the local residents not to go close to the ballooning carcass of the blue whale, one of the largest animals on the planet, because it is in the advanced stages of decay and can explode.

The whale— dead for nearly eight to 10 days — can burst anytime soon releasing putrid stench and decomposing entrails in the environment.

World Wild Life Fund (WWF) Pakistan marine biologists were the first responders to the call from the local authorities. In their initial examination, they measured the whale and collected blood and tissue samples to run various tests to determine the species and possible cause of death.

The carcass is adrift near the coast of Jiwani, a commercial port located along the Gulf of Oman in the Gwadar District of the Balochistan province, and can wash up on the beach in a matter of hours if not days, authorities said.

The blue whale is the largest animal of all-time and has long fascinated biologists. Strangely, despite their immense size, feed on tiny prey.

As filter-feeders, they take huge amounts of water into their mouths and strain out prey including shrimp-like krill and other zooplankton using baleen plates made of keratin, the same material found in fingernails.

During feeding dives, the whale exhibited extremely low heart rates, typically of four to eight beats per minute and as low as two.

After surfacing to breathe following foraging dives, the whale had heart rates of 25 to 37 beats per minute.

Blue whales, found in all the world’s oceans, are listed as endangered thanks to 20th-century whaling that drove them nearly to extinction. There are about 10,000 worldwide. They reach up to about 98 feet (30 meters) long and 180 tons.

Blue whales face a gauntlet of risks in the ocean from ship-strikes to human noise, and for an animal living on the knife-edge these dense patches of prey are critical to put on mass and ultimately reproduce, according to experts.

More From Pakistan:

Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party

Jahangir Tareen decides to establish new political party
May 9 vandalism: ‘Only 6 cases being processed to be tried in military courts,’ says minister

May 9 vandalism: ‘Only 6 cases being processed to be tried in military courts,’ says minister
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi benefited from UK NCA £190m deal: Spotlight on Corruption

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi benefited from UK NCA £190m deal: Spotlight on Corruption
'No plans to travel abroad': Imran Khan says after being placed on no-fly list

'No plans to travel abroad': Imran Khan says after being placed on no-fly list
Audio leaks commission: Govt objects to CJP Bandial's inclusion in bench

Audio leaks commission: Govt objects to CJP Bandial's inclusion in bench
Basic membership of PTI deserters terminated on Imran Khan's orders

Basic membership of PTI deserters terminated on Imran Khan's orders
Punjab police focusing on 'technical evidence' in May 9 probe

Punjab police focusing on 'technical evidence' in May 9 probe
PPP approaches JUI-F to secure Karachi mayor seat

PPP approaches JUI-F to secure Karachi mayor seat
Sindh cabinet approves teachers’ licence policy

Sindh cabinet approves teachers’ licence policy

PTI's wickets tumble as Maleeka Bokhari, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema quit party

PTI's wickets tumble as Maleeka Bokhari, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema quit party

CJP Bandial forms larger bench to hear pleas against audio leak commission

CJP Bandial forms larger bench to hear pleas against audio leak commission
‘Imran Khan is going to apply for political asylum in US very soon’ video

‘Imran Khan is going to apply for political asylum in US very soon’