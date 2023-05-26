 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Barack Obama opens up on being ‘supportive’ of the writers’ strike in new docuseries

By
Web Desk

Friday May 26, 2023

Barack Obama opens up on being ‘supportive’ of the writers’ strike in new docuseries
Barack Obama opens up on being ‘supportive’ of the writers’ strike in new docuseries

Barack Obama has recently shown support to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike and hit out at studios as well as streamers in his new Netflix docuseries, Working: What We Do All Day.

“I know there are many studios and streamers who feel a little bit embattled and there’s been a little bit too much of a glut of product and they’re looking at their bottom line and they’re experiencing shareholder pressure, etc,” said former President of the USA.

However, Obama stated, “They wouldn’t be around if it weren’t for writers creating the stories that matter.”

“My hope is that as somebody who’s really supportive of the Writer’s Guild and as someone who just believes in storytelling and the craft of it, I’m hoping that they will be compensated and the importance of what they do will be reflected in whatever settlement’s arrived at,” he asserted.

Obama also admitted that he’s “supportive of the writers and the strike”.

“I’m hopeful that they get a fair share of the fruits of their labour,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his docuseries, Obama pointed out that this show “will explore how certain things are constant about the work experience”.

“One of the things that’s also been constant is the struggle for employees to make sure their employers are treating them fairly and they’re getting a fair share of the pie,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenner's brand

Lauren Sánchez promotes Kylie Jenner's brand
Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University

Tom Hanks honored with doctorate at Harvard University
Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out

Is Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez? Find out
German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters

German police issue statement on incident involving Roger Waters
Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark

Kevin Feige hails Robert Downey Jr’s casting as Tony Stark
Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death

Cher reveals Tina Turner was ‘really happy’ before her death
Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition video

Celine Dion turning into 'human statue' after neurotic condition
‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller

‘Hijack’ trailer: Idris Elba plays fearless negotiator in electrifying thriller
Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian begins filming for 'American Horror Story'
Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together

Is the feud over? Kim and Kourtney Kardashian step out together
Charithra Chandran addresses coping with overnight fame after Bridgerton series

Charithra Chandran addresses coping with overnight fame after Bridgerton series
Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns

Celine Dion announces cancellation of ‘Courage World Tour’ over health concerns